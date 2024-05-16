GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Four-day Mango Mela begins in Udupi

Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari inaugurates the mela

Published - May 16, 2024 08:42 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Over 20 stalls at the four-day Mango Mela have mango varieties including Badam, Rasapuri, Malagoa, Thotapuri, Sendura, Sakkaregutti, Banganpalli, Ratnagiri, Alphonse, etc.

Over 20 stalls at the four-day Mango Mela have mango varieties including Badam, Rasapuri, Malagoa, Thotapuri, Sendura, Sakkaregutti, Banganpalli, Ratnagiri, Alphonse, etc. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

A four-day mango mela organised by the Department of Horticulture began at Doddanagudde in Udupi on Thursday, May 16.

A four-day mango mela organised by the Department of Horticulture began at Doddanagudde in Udupi on Thursday, May 16. | Photo Credit: UMESH S. SHETTIGAR

A four-day Mango Mela began at the Farmer Service Centre in Doddanagudde, Udupi on Thursday, May 16, with farmers bringing over 40 tonnes of different varieties of mango for the event.

Deputy Commissioner K. Vidyakumari inaugurated the mela organised by the district administration, horticulture department, Zilla Panchayat, and Ramanagara District Coconut and Mango Farmers Producers Organisation. The Mela will be on till May 19, Sunday.

Over 20 stalls at the mela have mango varieties including Badam, Rasapuri, Malagoa, Thotapuri, Sendura, Sakkaregutti, Banganpalli, Ratnagiri, Alphonse etc. While the Thotapuri has the lowest price of ₹50 a kg, the Himam Pasand variety sells at the highest price of ₹400 a kg.

Ms. Vidyakumari said the administration has arranged direct sale of mango by farmers to consumers. The fruits are grown through organic farming even as their ripening is done naturally, she said.

Horticulture Department Deputy Director Bhuvaneshwari, Senior Assistant Director Hemanth Kumar and others were present.

