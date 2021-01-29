City gets ₹317 cr. surplus budget but there are no new schemes

Corpn. promises to roll out online property tax payment system and focus on augmenting revenue

A surplus budget of ₹ 317.18 crore that includes an opening balance of ₹ 283.53 crore, expected revenue of ₹ 609.92 crore and expenditure of ₹ 576.28 crore for the financial year 2021-22 was presented at the Mangaluru City Corporation here on Thursday even as the civic body promised to roll out online payment system for property tax during the period. The budget did not propose any new project or scheme and instead is focussed on improving revenue collection.

Presenting the budget at the Council meeting here, Standing Committee on Taxation, Finance and Appeals chairman Kiran Kumar said that the corporation has already provided online facility for trade licence renewal and water bill payment. He said that the corporation is taking steps, including survey to identify propertys that have been left out of the tax net, to enhance tax mobilisation. Having identified 2.05 lakh property so far, the civic body estimates to generate ₹ 70 crore revenue from property tax, he said.

Mr. Kumar said that a vigilance cell headed by the Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) will be established to identify revenue leakage and plug it. With online payment of water bill in force, he said, the corporation was expecting ₹ 60 crore revenue. Steps are being taken for prompt delivery of water bills to consumers every month and monthly water adalats will be held for regularisation of unauthorised connections.

The corporation expects ₹ 2 crore from cess on underground drainage system.

The main office of the corporation has already become paperless and steps are being taken to make other offices paperless. The corporation was committed to providing all its services online, he said.

Solid waste

Continuing 50 % rebate for solid waste management cess on property tax and trade licence for households and commercial establishments, respectively, processing wet waste at source, Mr. Kumar proposed to have teams comprising councillors and residents at ward levels to encourage more people to opt for wet waste processing at source and claim rebate.

The waste processing unit near Pachchanady landfill that witnessed a garbage slip in 2019 is being modernised at an estimated ₹ 12.56 crore under the Swachh Bharat Mission. Families affected by garbage slips have been paid ₹ 2.86 crore compensation in all.

Owners of private buildings who build septic tanks on their premises will get “Swachhateya Sainika” (Soldier for cleanliness) certificate, Mr. Kumar said.