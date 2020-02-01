Citizens of Mangaluru urged to take part in ease of living survey

Mangaluru Smart City Ltd. (MSCL) on Friday urged the residents of the city to actively participate in the ‘Ease of Living Index 2019’ survey that will be hosted by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs between February 1 and 29.

Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B. Rupesh told reporters on Friday that people participating in large numbers and answering identified queries online would help the city improve its ranking in the ‘Ease of Living’ index. People can access the survey on http://eol2019.org/citizenfeedback.

There will be 22 questions in the survey, said MSCL managing director Mohammed Nazeer. Some of the questions cover affordability of education, quality of healthcare, affordability of house rent, cleanliness of the city, waterlogging, safe commuting, city as a safe and secure place to live in, emergency services, drinking water supply, and safety of women in public places.

He said the survey would also help the city administration move towards outcome-based planning from the present input-based approach. With this, the ministry has sought to facilitate smart cities and other million-plus population cities in assessment of the outcomes that would lead to better planning and management. Besides the online survey, residents can also participate in the survey through social media — on Facebook (@SmartCitiesMission) and Twitter (@easeofliving2019), he said.

Mangaluru stood 41st among 100 smart cities in the 2017 survey. This year, 114 cities will participate in the survey, Mr. Nazeer said.