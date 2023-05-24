Activists hoping for effective action on moral policing by Congress government

May 24, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - MANGALURU

Welcoming statements by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar that the Congress government will put an end to “moral policing”, activists in coastal Karnataka hope that the Congress government’s action this time will be more effective than it was during their previous stint between 2013 and 2018.

During the meeting with senior police officers on Tuesday, Mr. Siddaramaiah and Mr. Shivakumar said the government will not allow “moral policing”, irrespective of which community indulges in it.

“We will put an end to it under our government,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

On social media campaign

The two leaders emphasised that the government will take effective action against communal elements who use social media to create unrest.

“Their statements give hope that the Congress government will take effective action against moral policing this time. How serious the government is in containing the communal elements will be known in the coming days,” said activist Suresh Bhat Bakrabail, who has been chronicling incidents of moral policing, cow vigilantism, and communal violence in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi.

“During the period between 2013 and 2018, the Congress government neglected moral policing, which led to marked increase in moral policing and other communal incidents,” Mr. Bakrabail said.

Muneer Katipalla, the State President of Democratic Youth Federation of India, which has been vocal against moral policing, said moral policing cannot be curbed just by the police. “There is a need for Congress to take up political struggle and ideologically counter communal forces, who are behind these incidents. This struggle should involve grassroot level party workers,” he said.

Mere statements won’t do

“Mere statements by the two leaders will not do any impact. Like in the past, communal forces will continue with ‘moral policing’ and give impression to a certain section of the society that they are protectors of Hindutva. Political fight is far more necessary for Congress now as 11 of the 13 legislators from Dakshina Kannada and Udupi from Bharatiya Janata Party. The BJP will certainly look to cash in on communal situation in the region in the forthcoming Loksabha election,” Mr. Katipalla said.

Meanwhile, senior police officers of region said police will come down hard on those who take law in their hands and create communal unrest.