Action plan for Dakshina Kannada’s tourism development on September 27: Dinesh Gundu Rao

September 20, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - MANGALURU

A meeting of all stakeholders will be held in Mangaluru on World Tourism Day on September 27 to chalk out an action plan for development of tourism sector in Dakshina Kannada, said Health and Family Welfare and Dakshina Kannada district in-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao in Mangaluru on Wednesday.

Speaking at the function related to launch of second edition of Mangaluru Triathlon, Mr. Rao said the tourism potential of Mangaluru and other places of Dakhina Kannada has largely been untapped. “We need to keep our politics aside and focus on harnessing the tourism potential, which will have significant impact on development of the district,” he said.

“On September 27, I will be meeting a host of people. We will focus on conducting events like surfing, triathlon. Let there be a calendar of events happening during the year. We will have detailed discussion and resolve issues impeding the growth of the district,” he said. The government will extend wholesome support for the 2nd edition of Mangaluru Triathlon and other events, which attracts people. “If it is a good event, there will be many spin off benefits (for Dakshina Kannada residents),” he said.

On the demand for a bridge connecting Sultan Battery and Tannirbhavi beach, Mr. Rao said coastal regulation zone clearance is yet to be obtained for the work.

Mangaluru Triathlon initiator Naveenchandra Hegde said the second edition of Mangaluru Triathlon is being held to raise funds of Tapasya Foundation’s palliative care centre for terminally ill cancer patients, which is coming up in Mudipu. In addition to triathlon, which includes sea swimming, cycling and marathon, they will also hold beach festival, in the period between February 16 and 18, 2024, he said.

Legislative Assembly Speaker U.T. Khader, Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath, Mangaluru City North MLA Y. Bharath Shetty, MLC K. Harish Kumar, Mayor Sudheer Shetty Kannur, Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan, Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal and Superintendent of Police C.B. Ryshyanth participated in the event.