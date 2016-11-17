Alva’s Nudisiri at Moodbidri from tomorrow

A three-day literary cultural festival Alva’s Nudisiri will begin at Moodbidri on Friday.

Writer B.N. Sumitra Bai would preside over the three-day convention organised by Alva’s Education Foundation. Jayant Kaikini, writer, would inaugurate it.

This year’s Nudi Siri award would be presented to 13 recipients on Sunday.

They are Giraddi Govindaraj, Subraya Chokkadi, Chennanna Valikara (all literature), K.R. Sandhya Reddy (research), G.N. Ranganath Rao (media), K.V. Akshara (theatre), Harini (cinema), Srinivasa G. Kappanna (organisation), Sheenappa Rai Sampaje and Jabbar Samo (both Yakshagana), H.R. Leelavathi (light music), Chandrashekar Chowta (agriculture) and G. Jnananada (sculpture). The festival would feature light music, Yakshagana, dance, drama, singing folk songs, Harikathe, classical music concerts and the like.

Yakshagana artiste Mantapa Prabhakara Upadhyaya would present his 1,400th solo Yakshagana performance at 5.45 p.m. on Saturday. One can also watch Yakshagana string puppetry show which is becoming rare.

Gopalakrishna Yakshagana Bombeyata Sangha, Kasaragod, Kerala, would present Sri Devi Mahatme show at 6.30 p.m. on Saturday and Ganesha Yakshagana Bombeyata Sangha, Uppinakudru, would stage Narakasura Vadhe – Garuda Garvabhanga episode at 6.30 p.m. on Sunday.

There would be an exhibition on agriculture, farm equipment and farm products at the venue for three days. The festival would have a dog show from 3 p.m. on Friday.

Cinema

As part of the festival, there would be cinema shows for four days from Thursday. Gubbachigalu, Nanu Nanna Kanasu and Simhada Mari Sainya would be screened on Thursday. Bangarada Manushya, America America and Dweepa would be screened on Friday. It would be followed by December 1, Amrutadhare and Pushpaka Vimana on Saturday and Kasturi Nivasa, Satya Harishchandra and Nagara Havu on Sunday.

As a prelude to the three-day event, a one-day literary and cultural festival of children, Vidyarti Siri, would be organised on the same premises on Thursday.

AIR live

Akashvani Mangaluru will broadcast live the three-day literary and cultural festival from Moodbidri. Various programmes scheduled at different venues will be broadcast from 9 a.m.