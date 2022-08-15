400 KW power station proposed in Dakshina Kannada: Minister

Veteran freedom fighter Mattar Vittala Kini being felicitated by V. Sunil Kumar, Minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada, at Nehru Maidan in Mangaluru on Monday. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

To meet the 1,000 mega watt power demand of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, the State government has proposed to set up a 400 kilo watt power station at a cost of ₹300 crore in Mangaluru, said Minister of Power, Kannada and Culture V. Sunil Kumar here on Monday.

Delivering the Independence Day address at the Nehru Maidan here, Mr. Kumar said there is demand for 750 MW of power in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts. In about eight years, the demand will increase by more than 250 MW. The new 400 KW power station will be set up by Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited, he said.

The Minister said that Mangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited will set up 79 more electric vehicle charging stations in Dakshina Kannada and 50 EV charging stations in Udupi district. The MESCOM has already set up 17 electric vehicle charging stations in Dakshina Kannada.

Mr. Kumar, who is also Dakshina Kannada In-charge Minister, said a material recovery facility (MRF) each under Swachh Bharath Mission has been proposed for Ujire of Belthangady taluk, Kedambady in Puttur taluk and Narikombu in Bantwal taluk at a cost of ₹9.13 crore. A MRF will shortly start operation in Tenka Yedapadavu for which ₹2.5 crore has been spent.

Under the Amuta Sarovara scheme, work of developing 75 lakes have been taken up of which work related to 15 lakes have been completed. As many as 700 drinking water related works costing a total of ₹518 crore have been taken up in three phases under the Jal Jeevan Mission. Seven works have been taken up under the multivillage drinking water scheme at a cost of ₹487 crore, he said.

Veerarani Abbakka Army Selection training school will be set up in Mangaluru to train youth for selection in Defence forces and for police units. Narayana Guru Residential school for Backward classes students will come up at Punjalkatte in Bantwal taluk at a cost of ₹25 crore.

Tannirbhavi beach has been identified among the three beaches in the country for development as blue flag beach under Central Government’s Beach Environment & Aesthetics Management Services (BEAMS) programme.

Development works amounting to ₹1,000 crore have been taken up under Smart City Mission in Mangaluru of which works amounting to ₹523 crore have been completed. It includes development of Car Street-Mangaladevi Temple Road, Kadri Park, Mangala Stadium and Gujjarakere.

Mr. Kumar said district administration is taking effective action against anti-social elements who are trying to disturb peace.

Earlier, Mr. Kumar hoisted the national flag and then inspected the parade led by Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Geeta Kulkarni. He felicitated freedom fighter Mattar Vittal Kini. Representatives of Government Wenlock Hospital and Father Mullers Charitable Hospital were felicitated for implementation of Ayushman Bharath Arogya Karnataka health insurance scheme.