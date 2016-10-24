27-year-old assault victim dies

Twenty-seven-year-old Karthik Raj, who was reportedly assaulted on Saturday near Konaje police station, died at a private hospital on Sunday.

Unidentified people assaulted Raj, son of former Mangaluru Taluk Panchayat vice-president Umesh Ganiga, a few metres away from the Konaje police station.

He was hit on his head by a heavy stick while he was jogging from his house in Pajir to a gymnasium in Derlakatte on Saturday. He was in the intensive care unit of a private hospital in Deralakatte.

Following Raj’s death, the Konaje police have registered a case of murder. The police are still working on clues and are searching for the accused.

Meanwhile, at a public meeting on Sunday, Vishwa Hindu Parishad joint secretary Surendara Kumar Jain claimed Raj was a victim of revenge killing by from some people from another community.

He said that gou rakshak Prashant Poojary was murdered in Moodbidri last year.

“The perpetrators are roaming freely... You [government] might be lenient against them but we are not. These perpetrators are now in our [Bajrang Dal’s] black list,” he said.