13 people, including 7 children, injured as bus hits autorickshaw

As many as 13 persons, including seven children, were injured when a bus, carrying schoolchildren on an educational tour, hit an autorickshaw and then crashed into a tree at Kukkundoor near Karkala on Friday.
According to the police, the bus, which was carrying 65 students of Maramma Devara Gramantara High School of Doddarampur, Chikkanayakanahalli, Tumakuru district, was going from Karkala to Udupi. The bus driver could not control the vehicle and, after hitting the auto, hit a tree on the roadside. As a result of the collision, as many as seven students, two teachers and the bus driver were injured, while three occupants of the autorickshaw, including the driver, were injured.
A student, a teacher and the autorickshaw driver, who sustained grievous injuries, were admitted to Kasturba Hospital in Manipal. But they are all out of danger.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor