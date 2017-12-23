Mangaluru

13 people, including 7 children, injured as bus hits autorickshaw

The bus that met with an accident at Kukkundoor near Karkala in Udupi district on Friday

The bus that met with an accident at Kukkundoor near Karkala in Udupi district on Friday   | Photo Credit: handout_mail

As many as 13 persons, including seven children, were injured when a bus, carrying schoolchildren on an educational tour, hit an autorickshaw and then crashed into a tree at Kukkundoor near Karkala on Friday.

According to the police, the bus, which was carrying 65 students of Maramma Devara Gramantara High School of Doddarampur, Chikkanayakanahalli, Tumakuru district, was going from Karkala to Udupi. The bus driver could not control the vehicle and, after hitting the auto, hit a tree on the roadside. As a result of the collision, as many as seven students, two teachers and the bus driver were injured, while three occupants of the autorickshaw, including the driver, were injured.

A student, a teacher and the autorickshaw driver, who sustained grievous injuries, were admitted to Kasturba Hospital in Manipal. But they are all out of danger.

