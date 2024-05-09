GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Water released from Manimuthar dam for kar paddy cultivation

Published - May 09, 2024 06:59 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau
Tirunelveli District Collector K. P. Karthikeyan and farmers showering flower petals in the water released from Manimuthar dam on Thursday.

Tirunelveli District Collector K. P. Karthikeyan and farmers showering flower petals in the water released from Manimuthar dam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

District Collector K. P. Karthikeyan released water from Manimuthar dam, the district’s largest reservoir, for ‘kar’ paddy cultivation season on Thursday.

 He said the 612.57 million cubic feet water to be released in the main channel for 120 days i.e. till September 5 this year, will benefit 2,756.62 acres depending upon the availability of water in the dam.

 The water being released now from Manimuthar dam will benefit the paddy to be raised in Zamin Singampatti, Ayan Singampatti, Vairaavikulam, South Paappaankulam and South Kallidaikurichi, all villages situated close to the dam. Since the dam now has water for only 87 feet against its maximum storage level of 118 feet, the water being released from the dam will fulfill the needs of farmers having ranches close to the dam.

 If the ensuing southwest monsoon, which will commence in June along the Western Ghats, becomes active to ensure huge influx of water into the Manimuthar and the Papanasam dams, the quantum of water released will be increased for the benefit of more areas.

 “Even though storage level in the dam is not so satisfactory as we’ve to take care of water supply for drinking purposes also, the government has ordered release of water from the reservoir following appeal from the agriculturists. Hence, I request the farmers to use the water judiciously and cooperate with the Public Works Department officials in effective distribution of water for irrigation,” he said.

 The Collector also appealed to the farmers to follow ‘System of Rice Intensification’ method during this ‘kar’ season which would require lesser quantity of water while ensuring better yield.

 Executive Engineer, PWD, Madhana Sudhakar, Assistant Executive Engineer Murugan and Deputy Director of Agriculture Sundar Daniel were present.

