Water level in Papanasam dam stands at 73.75 feet

September 30, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - Tirunelveli

Srikrishna L 2193

The water level in Papanasam dam was 73.75 feet (maximum level 143 ft) on Saturday with an inflow of 2,906 cusecs and a discharge of 954.75 cusecs. The water level in Manimuthar dam was 45.50 ft (118 ft) with an inflow of 63 cusecs and a discharge of five cusecs. Rainfall in the region (in mm) are as follows: Ambasamudram: 7, Cheranmahadevi: 2.20, Manimuthar: 9.6, Papanasam: 18, Servalaru: 9, Radhapuram: 9.6, Kalakkad: 2.8, Kannadiyaan dam: 9.4 and Kodumudiyar recorded 10 mm rainfall during the last 24 hours ending 6 a.m. on Saturday, PWD officials said.

