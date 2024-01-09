GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 137.55 feet

January 09, 2024 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam was 137.55 feet (maximum permissible level 142 ft) on Tuesday with an inflow of 980 cusecs and a discharge of 105 cusecs. The water level in Vaigai dam was 71 ft (maximum level 71 ft) with an inflow of 1,928 cusecs and a discharge of 1,928 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 9,138 mcft. The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Tuesday was as follows: Shanmuganadhi dam 10.4, Kodaikanal 6.4, Thekkadi 5.6, Veerapandi 4.2, Marudhanadhi dam 4, Uthamapalayam 3.4, Sothupparai dam 3, Gudalur 2.8, Viraganur 2.4, Mullaperiyar dam 1.8, Elumalai 1.2, Vaigai dam 1 and Madurai 0.6.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.