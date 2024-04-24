GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Villagers lay siege to Collector’s camp office in Dindigul alleging police inaction

April 24, 2024 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - Dindigul

The Hindu Bureau
People from Kattamanayakanpatti laying siege to the camp office of the Dindigul Collector on Wednesday.

People from Kattamanayakanpatti laying siege to the camp office of the Dindigul Collector on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: G. Karthikeyan

Scores of residents of Kattamanayakanpatti near Gujiliyamparai on Wednesday laid siege to the camp office of the Dindigul Collector protesting against the inaction of the police over a girl missing complaint.

The protesters said the minor daughter of Palayam town panchayat councillor Amutha went missing on Tuesday. The girl, a Class IX student, did not return home from school.

After searching for the girl at different places, the parents lodged a complaint with Gujiliyamparai police.

Complaining that the police had not acted upon their complaint, the relatives of the girl and a section of villagers laid siege to the Collector’s camp office in Dindigul.

Revenue and police officials pacified the protesters and promised to expedite the police search, following which the villagers dispersed.

