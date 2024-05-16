GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Two workers sustain burns while destroying match unit waste in Sattur

Published - May 16, 2024 08:08 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Two persons suffered burn injuries while they were trying to destroy waste from a match unit in a waste-pit in Chinnakamanpatti here.

The police identified the injured as M. Saravanankumar (28) and P. Kalaivanan (32) of Sattur.

The police said that the duo were employed at Vignesh Match Works and had taken a van load of waste from the match unit to the waste-pit on Tuesday evening.

After parking the van close to the pit, they began dumping the waste in the pit.

However, they failed to notice the smouldering waste which was already in the pit.

When the waste, including chemicals, were dumped on it. The waste erupted into a huge ball of fire that engulfed both the workers. They suffered burn injuries on their hands and faces.

Both of them were admitted to a private hospital in Sivakasi.

Firemen put out the flames.

Sattur Town police have booked a case.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.