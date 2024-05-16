Two elephant tusks, worth ₹60 lakh, seized from man near Rajapalayam

A team of the Organised Crime Intelligence Unit (OCIU), seized two elephant tusks from an individual, A. Ram Alagu (40), of Ganapathi Sundaranachiyarpuram near Rajapalayam, on Wednesday (May 15, 2024) night.

Acting on a tip-off, the OCIU team detained Ram Alagu and seized the tusks from a hideout. According to sources, Ram Alagu was only a conduit for the sale of the tusks.

The tusks, weighing 3.2 kg, are said to be worth about ₹60 lakh. The OCIU sleuths handed over the accused person and the contraband to Forest Department officials for further investigations.

An investigation is also underway to trace the source of the tusks.