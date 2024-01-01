GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Traffic signals in Madurai city belt out Tirukkural couplets

Public address systems at traffic lights in the city are now playing select couplets along with an advisory and tips for road users; the initiative is aimed at helping minimise accidents

January 01, 2024 01:47 pm | Updated 01:48 pm IST - Madurai

S Sundar
S Sundar
The Madurai City Traffic Police sought the help of AIR to prepare the audio clip that plays the couplets along with their explanation and some useful road safety tips  

The Madurai City Traffic Police sought the help of AIR to prepare the audio clip that plays the couplets along with their explanation and some useful road safety tips   | Photo Credit: Moorthy G

For the past few days, road users and pedestrians waiting at traffic lights in Madurai city are being treated to couplets from Tirukkural.

Public address systems at the traffic signals are belting out select couplets, authored by the saint-poet Tiruvalluvar, along with tips on road safety.

A couple of months ago, the traffic police introduced modern traffic lights with PA systems in the city. Initially popular instrumental songs from Tamil cinema, meant to sooth the minds of vehicle users while they wait at the signals, were played. “However, Madurai being known as the cradle of the Tamil language, Commissioner of Police, J. Loganathan, suggested we play couplets from Tirukkural,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), D. Kumar.

The Madurai City Traffic Police then sought the help of All India Radio (AIR) to prepare the audio clip that plays the couplets along with their explanation and some useful road safety tips.

“The Commissioner has selected a few popular couplets that speak about love and affection, family relationships, gratitude and some common virtues,” the DC said.

This playing of Tirukkural couplets at traffic signals is the first such attempt in the State and its has been received well, he added.

As motorists wait at the signal, the public address system gives them tips such as on wearing helmets and seatbelts; not jumping red lights; the danger of performing bike stunts and travelling on footboards; the dangers of using mobile phones while driving/walking on the road and the dangers of drunk driving. The P.A. system also reminds vehicle users to renew their vehicle insurance policies and carry all necessary documents while driving/riding.

“This novel idea is aimed only at creating an accident-free Madurai city,” Mr. Kumar said.

Related Topics

Madurai / traffic / road safety

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.