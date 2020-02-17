TMMK cadre against delay in recognising sub-sects

TIRUNELVELI

A group of Tamizhaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam cadres submitted petition to Collector Shilpa Prabhakar Satish on Monday urging the State Government to release the Government Order recognising 7 sub-sects of Scheduled Caste as ‘Devendrakula Velalar.’

The petitioners, led by party’s Tirunelveli City district secretary Kanmani Maaveeran, said the TMMK cadre were sporting black shirts for the past 100 days to highlight its demand from the State Government to release the formal Order recognising 7 sub-sects of Scheduled Caste as ‘Devendrakula Velalar.’

Since the Tamil Nadu Government had not taken any decision in this connection, the party was organising demonstrations across the State to highlight the demand, they said.

“Condemning the Tamil Nadu Government for this undue delay in accepting our demand, two of our party cadres tonsured their head, before submitting the petition to the Collector,” Mr. Kanmani Maaveeran said.

Petition against construction

A group of villagers from Arugankulam submitted a petition against the construction made on the drainage channel by an individual. The petitioner villagers said a villager, enjoying the backing of his community members and a political party, had encroached upon the drainage channel by constructing a building on it.

Consequently, the drainage was flowing along the streets to create insanitary conditions in the hamlet. Hence, the officials concerned should visit the village for inspection and remove the encroachment so that the drainage channel would be revived for proper draining of sewage water, they said.

Deep borewell

A group of people from Maettupachchaeri near Seevalaperi submitted a petition against the sinking of deep borewell in the playground in the village.

Another group of villagers from Thiruppanikarisalkulam submitted a petition against the construction of a building on a land allegedly belonging to a particular community. “Since the land belong to our community, the government should have obtained our permission before starting the construction work. However, construction of the building has been started without getting our consent, which should be stopped immediately,” they said.

New burial ground

A group of Hindu Makkal Katchi cadres, along with a Melaputhukkudi residents, submitted petition against the creation of new burial ground near the hamlet by a particular community.