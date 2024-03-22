GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three nominations filed in Thoothukudi

March 22, 2024 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau

Three candidates, including two independents, filed their nomination for Thoothukudi Parliamentary constituency on Friday.

 Candidate of Naam Indiyar Katchi T. Jaya Ganesh and independent candidates C. Jayakumar and T.P.S. Pon Kumaran, who contested the 2019 Parliamentary election as Makkal Neethi Maiyam candidate and polled 25,702 votes, filed their nominations to District Collector and Presiding Officer G. Lakshmipathy.

 No nomination was filed for Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi (Reserved) segments on Friday.

