‘Form committees in schools, colleges to probe sexual harassment charges’

Members of Students’ Federation of India who came to Thoothukudi Collectorate on Monday pressing for their demands. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

Urging the Collector to ensure the forming of committees in all schools and the colleges to probe sexual harassment complaints and installation of complaint boxes to bring out sexual harassment charges, members of Students’ Federation of India submitted petition to Collector K. Senthil Raj on Monday.

In the petition, the SFI members, led by their district president, Karthik, said the formation of committees in the educational institutions to probe the sexual harassment charges and the installation of complaint boxes in school and the colleges would discourage the perpetrators from indulging in such acts even as empowering the girl students.

Besides ensuring clean drinking water, the toilets should be maintained properly in the educational institutions considering the ‘women hygiene’.

Collection of prescribed tuition fee in the schools and the colleges should be ensured and a dedicated phone number should be introduced to receive complaints pertaining to excessive tuition fee collection. Students admitted in the private schools under ‘Right to Education Act’ should not be fleeced in the guise of ‘special fee’. Sale of applications for admission should be regulated by prescribing fee, they said.

Villagers from Meelavittaan, Madathur, Pudur Pandiapuram, Pandaarampatti, Silverpuram, Sankaraperi, Vadakku Silukkanpatti, Kaayaloorani, Kumareddiyarpuram, Sillanaththam and Saminaththam submitted separate petitions seeking the early re-opening of closed down Sterlite Copper unit in Thoothukudi. Since the copper manufacturing unit’s closure had completely stopped the regular flow of funding of village community development programmes besides rendering a few hundred youths jobless, it should be opened again, they said.

A group of Veerapandiapuram villagers along with the Tamil Nadu Vivasaayigal Sangam members submitted petition seeking the revival of bus service 105 E between Kovilpatti and Kulaththur via Veerapandiapuram which would immensely benefit the students going to the schools and the colleges.

Another group of CPI (M) functionaries submitted petition seeking removal of water hyacinth from the Pazhayakaayal irrigation tank and the encroachments chocking the canal bringing water to the tank.