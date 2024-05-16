Theni district administration ready to tackle heavy rain; 66 relief centres made available; 43 vulnerable areas identified

The district administration has identified 43 vulnerable areas which may be affected due to heavy or very heavy rainfall expected to lash the district in the next couple of days, said Theni District Collector R. V. Shajeevana here on Thursday.

After a review meeting held with officials from the Disaster Management, revenue, TANGEDCO, Fire and Rescue Services, Police and other departments, she told reporters that the official machinery was fully geared to tackle the rains.

The IMD forecast had issued Orange alert for May 17, 18 and 19 and Red alert for May 20. All the low lying areas, which may get inundated, have been identified. The irrigation channels would be under constant watch and the major tanks would have heightened surveillance.

The control room opened in the Collectorate can be approached by public at 04546-250101.

The Collector further said that the PWD authorities have been instructed to closely watch the Mulla Periyar river, Kottakudi river, Sothuparai dam and Vaigai dam. In the event of heavy rains, there may be sudden rise in the water flow in these waterbodies.

Hence, the public shall not let their children to play near the river bed. Likewise, farmers’ too have been told to keep their milch animals and cattle in their custody. Grazing of animals would not be advised for the next four days in the open fields.