Teacher booked for girl’s death

A school teacher in Palayamkottai was booked in connection with the death of a 10th class student, who allegedly committed suicide at her house in Seithunganallur near here on January 29.

Seithunganallur police on Sunday altered the section of the case from suspicious death (174 of IPC) to abetting the student to commit suicide (IPC 306) against teacher Sahaya Katherine Annal of Child Jesus Higher Secondary School. “It was altered based on the Child Welfare Committee report and our investigation,” said Superintendent of Police Arun Balagopalan.

Family members and relatives, seeking action against two teachers, received the body only after the case was booked against the teacher on Sunday.

Meanwhile, a representative of the school, Jeyarani, and Christian Educational Institutions’ Protection Peravai representative Ravi alleged that the school teachers were booked only because of pressure mounted on the police by a religious group.

The first information report filed by Seithunganallur police stated that the girl’s parents had cited stomach ache as the reason for the girl’s absence from school on the day when she committed suicide, their statement said.

“The student did not attend school the previous day too. However, it was falsely fabricated that the girl came to school on January 29 and left after she was scolded by the teachers,” the statement added.

People in need of counselling can contact the State helpline at 104 or Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline at 044-24640050.