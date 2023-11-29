HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Take steps to implement Star 3.0 software: HC

November 29, 2023 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed Commercial Taxes and Registration Department to take immediate steps to implement Star 3.0 software in place of Star 2.0, the online portal for document registration.

Justice N. Anand Venkatesh was told by the State that steps were being taken to incorporate Star 3.0 software in which the name search / nominal search could be made while issuing encumbrance certificate. The court directed the authorities to complete the exercise in eight weeks.

The court was hearing a petition filed by J. Sumathy of Madurai who sought a direction to the authorities to develop a proper software to re-introduce the system of name search / nominal search for issuing encumbrance certificate.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.