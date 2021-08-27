Suspended Inspector accused of extortion arrested

She was found hiding in a lodge in Kotagiri

MADURAI

Suspended Inspector of Police S. Vasanthi of Nagamalai Pudukkottai under Madurai rural district police who was booked for extortion of ₹ 10 lakh from a tailor was nabbed late on Thursday evening by a special police team.

She was nabbed in Kotagiri in The Nilgiris district where she was found hiding in a lodge. The police also arrested another accused in the case Pandiaraj. All the accused in the case have now been secured. The other accused in the case are Palpandi, Ukkirapandi and Karthik.

Earlier, the police recovered ₹ 2.26 lakh from Palpandi, Ukkirapandi and Karthik. The police brought the accused to Madurai and were taken to Government Rajaji Hospital for a medical examination.

They were then produced before the Madurai District Court and remanded in judicial custody till September 9. The anticipatory bail petition filed by Vasanthi is pending before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.

The tailor K. Asrath had lodged a complaint with the police alleging that a bag containing ₹ 10 lakh was snatched from him by the accused. The complainant said he had raised a loan of ₹ 10 lakh to set up a tailoring unit.

He was waiting in a lodge to raise more money. Under these circumstances, he said that the accused offered to help him and left the lodge with the promise of raising money. But, it was said that when they returned, the police had arrived on the spot.

Vasanthi was handed over the bag by some accused. She then told them that she would be taking them with her for an inquiry. But, she dropped Asrath midway, according to the complaint filed by Asrath.

When he went to the police station, the Inspector told him that the bag contained no money in it, but only some newspapers. The allegations levelled against the Inspector were denied by her in the petition filed seeking anticipatory bail.

She said that she had visited the spot based on secret information regarding the exchange of fake currency notes. She took the people for an inquiry. But, then she released them after finding no incriminating materials. She said that she was falsely implicated in the case.