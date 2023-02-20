Sri Lankan refugee reaches Dhanushkodi

February 20, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

A refugee from Sri Lanka reportedly arrived in Dhanushkodi islet on Saturday and travelled to Namakkal district. However, he immediately returned to Ramanathapuram on Sunday and reported to the police, who sent him to the Mandapam Rehabilitation Centre, police said on Monday.

According to police, he was identified him as Selvaraj (57) of Mannar district, Sri Lanka. Selvaraj had initially claimed to have reached Dhanushkodi in the early hours of Sunday and he had not confessed about his travel to Namakkal district.

As his statements were contradictory, he confessed to the police of having arrived on Saturday and left to Namakkal in a bus to see his relative in the Sri Lankan Refugee Camp at Paramati Velur. Police was suspicious that the refugee was accompanied by his son from the island nation. However, the police ruled it out and maintained that only Selvaraj had reached Dhanushkodi in a trawler.

A police officer said the CCTV footage in Namakkal district suggested that only Selvaraj was spotted entering the Refugee camp. After examining the refugee, he was sent to the Mandapam Rehabilitation Centre.