Madurai

Special prayers mark Christmas celebrations

Children look at the crib put up at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Madurai on Friday.   | Photo Credit: G_Moorthy

Special mass, prayers and carols marked Christmas celebrations in Madurai on Thursday and Friday.

Hundreds of Christians visited the colourfully decorated churches on Thursday night to attend special prayers. In Catholic churches, including St. Mary’s Cathedral on East Veli Street, St. Joseph’s Church at Gnanaolivupuram and the Holy Rosary Church on Town Hall Road, the special mass was conducted between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Thursday. The usual midnight mass was not held this year owing to the time restrictions imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The people were asked to wear face masks and hand sanitisers were also provided to them. Shops, bakeries and commercial outlets were decorated with colourful lights.

