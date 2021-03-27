Silk vastram from Tirumala arrives at Andal temple

Ahead of Goddess Andal Tirukalyanam on Sunday a silk vastram from Lord Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala was received at the Andal Temple here on Saturday.

As part of the tradition, the silk vastram was brought by the Venkateswara Temple authorities. A grand reception was accorded to the silk temple here by the devotees and temple authorities, led by the temple Executive Officer, A Elangovan.

The celestial wedding of Goddess Andal and Lord Rengamannar will be performed between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Sunday.