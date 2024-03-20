Senior citizens and differently-abled voters in Thoothukudi receive Form 12-D for postal ballot

March 20, 2024 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Distribution of Form 12-D to the elderly people and differently abled people in Thoothukudi district started on Wednesday.

People above 85 years and differently-abled people with more than 40% disability are eligible to cast their votes through postal ballot in the upcoming Lo Sabha election on April 19.

Eligible people willing to cast votes through postal ballot can download Form 12-D from the website - www.thoothukudi.nic.in . The form must be submitted to the election section within five days from the notification of election.

Details about the postal elections and officers in charge of the work would be sent to the voters via message.

Thoothukudi district Collector G. Lakshmipathy informed that following the implementation of Model Code of Conduct on March 16, district administration received about 21 complaints - 14 complaints through C-Vigil application and 7 complaints through election control room.