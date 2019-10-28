Sans one incident, Guru puja of Maruthu brothers passes off peacefully

Barring a lone violent incident at Teppakulam, the ‘guru puja’ of Maruthu Pandiyar brothers, marking the 218th death anniversary of the freedom fighters, passed off peacefully as leaders of various political parties and thousands of people from the district and neighbouring districts paid homage at their ‘samadhi’ here on Sunday, amid tight security.

Three days after State Ministers, led by Deputy Chief Minister O. Pannneerselvam paid floral tributes to the Maruthu brothers – Periya Maruthu and Chinna Maruthu – on behalf of the government at their memorial in Tirupattur, leaders of various political parties and caste outfits visited the ‘samadhi’ in front of the Kalayarkoil temple here and paid their respects.

Tension broke out at Teppakulam in Sivaganga when a section of people tried to install statues of Maruthu brothers, violating prohibitory orders.

Police used force and chased them away when the protestors after heated arguments with police, staged a road roko stir.

Leaders pay homage

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) leader T. T. V. Dhinakaran, BJP leader H Raja, Congress district president Sathyamurthy, former MP Bavani Rajendran, Mukkulathor Pulipadai leader and MLA S. Karunas, All India Moovendar Munnetra Kazhagam leader N. Sethuraman and Moovendar Munnetra Kazhagam leader G. M. Sridhar Vandayar were among others who paid homage.

The ceremony commenced with local people performing ‘yaga sala puja’ and taking out milk pot procession with reverence.

People carried ‘kavadis’ and offered worship at the ‘samadhi’, fulfilling their ‘nerthikadan’ on the lines of visiting temples and offering worship.

The Maruthu brothers, who had ruled the district towards the end of the 18th century, were hanged by the British for rebelling against them.

They were hung on a tamarind tree near Tirupattur bus stand.

The mortal remains were laid to rest in front of the Kaleeswarar temple here as per the wishes of Maruthu brothers.

“Barring the Theppakulam incident, the event went off peacefully,” Superintendent of Police R. Rohit Nathan said. Deputy Inspector General of Police (Ramanathapuram range) Rupesh Kumar Meena supervised the security arrangements.

Despite police warning, many travelled on roof tops of private vehicles. Cases would be registered against the violators after viewing the CCTV footages, police said.

The district administration had promulgated prohibitory order and the police had set up check posts at the border areas and installed CCTV cameras at strategic points to maintain law and order.