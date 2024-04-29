GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Robbers attack goods train Guard in Madurai, snatch gold chain and mobile phone

April 29, 2024 07:23 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
The Guard being treated for head injuries at Railway Hospital in Madurai after she was attacked by robbers when the train stopped outside Madurai railway station on Monday.

The Guard being treated for head injuries at Railway Hospital in Madurai after she was attacked by robbers when the train stopped outside Madurai railway station on Monday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

A goods train Guard, Rakhi, sustained head injuries in a brutal assault by robbers who tried to snatch her gold chain and mobile phone when the goods train stopped at home signal outside Madurai junction on Monday afternoon. 

The injured woman has been admitted to Railway Hospital here. 

Divisional Railway Manager Sharad Srivastava said that some miscreants were loitering along the railway track. They tried to snatch her gold chain and mobile phone. “They attacked her with a sickle and she sustained injuries on her head,” he added. 

Stating that the health condition of the woman was stable, the DRM said that besides the probe into the crime by Railway Protection Force, the railway administration has asked the help of local police in bringing to book the accused. 

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.