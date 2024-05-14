GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Rain lashes Theni district, power supply cut in parts of Periyakulam as old banyan tree falls

Published - May 14, 2024 09:37 pm IST - THENI

The Hindu Bureau
Houses damaged by a tree that fell following heavy rain and wind at Melmangalam village near Periyakulam in Theni district on Tuesday.

Houses damaged by a tree that fell following heavy rain and wind at Melmangalam village near Periyakulam in Theni district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Many parts of Theni district experienced heavy rain on Monday night and Tuesday, following which parts of Periyakulam experienced power disruption.

An 80-year-old woman, Nagammal of Pattalamman Koil Street in Theni, had a narrow escape when the mud wall in her house collapsed. Neighbours said the woman was sitting in the front side of the house and cooking when the incident happened. She was moved to a safer place. Some valuables worth ₹1,000 were destroyed in the wall collapse, they said.

In Melmangalam panchayat, a 200-year-old banyan tree that had grown near a Vinayagar temple got uprooted in the continuous rain, and in the process up to six electric poles fell, officials said. Fortunately, there was no loss of life.

An old transformer was badly damaged in the rain. Some electric poles in the area fell. Tangedco and municipality officials were working to set things right since the rain stopped, but power supply was likely to be resumed in the area only on Wednesday, the officials said.

