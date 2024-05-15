Rain lashes many parts of Madurai

After a two-day break, summer rain returned to Madurai on Wednesday. There were power cuts in a few areas in the city.

Heavy rain warning was issued by the Commissionerate of Revenue Administration and Disaster Management to the Collectors of various districts.

As Madurai received heavy rain warning for five consecutive days starting Wednesday, the officials were instructed to follow the Standard Operating Procedures for handling disasters, gear up the district machinery to take up adequate preparedness measures to tackle any exigency due to heavy rain.

Virudhunagar, Tenkasi, Theni, Kanniyakumari, Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts have also been given warnings of heavy to very heavy rainfall.