Police quarters await inauguration

Police quarters, which has been constructed with 35 units in Bryant Nagar here, is yet to be inaugurated even as good number of policemen and officers are waiting indefinitely after registering their applications online.

The Tamil Nadu Police Housing Corporation constructed a residential apartment on the 10th Street of Bryant Nagar here with 35 units – three for Inspectors, nine for Sub-Inspectors and 23 for Head-Constables. Though the construction was completed and the building handed over to the Tamil Nadu Police Housing Corporation in last April itself, the facility is yet to be opened.

“Since the building has remained closed since April, drunkards use this premises for consuming liquor in the night. Hence, it should be put into use at the earliest,” say residents living nearby.

Sources in the police said though the apartment was ready for inauguration in April itself, the election model code of conduct in force then prevented the officials from inaugurating it. “After the new government assumed office, we’ve informed our higher-ups in Chennai about the police quarters waiting for inauguration. Once the Chief Minister gives appointment for the formal inauguration through videoconference, the houses will be allotted to the applicants,” the sources said.