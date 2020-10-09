Police begin petition enquiry on people’s doorstep

Madurai

Madurai city and rural district police have started to send their police officials to the doorstep of petitioners to resolve their grievances.

As per the instructions of the new Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Rajesh Das, police officials in the rank of Sub-Inspector of Police and Special SIs are visiting the houses of petitioners and making enquiries on the spot.

Superintendent of Police Sujit Kumar said that visiting the villages by the police officials will spare them from travelling all the way to the police stations and save time.

“This will also encourage more people to take up smaller issues that would snowball into bigger problems to the police officials,” he added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) R. Shiva Prasad said that on-the-spot visit will give a better picture about the complaint and the people involved in it. Stating that more than 60% of the petitions were related to family disputes and quarrel with neighbours. “During their visit, the police will be able to get details about the quarrel with other people in the vicinity,” he added.

Women, children and elderly people will not need to travel to the police station. “It ‘s people-friendly approach by the police,” he added.

The SP said the police will also get to go to unvisited areas and their visible presence will instill a sense of fear among local antisocial elements.

All the petitions received by the SP, Deputy Inspector General of Police, and IG, Director General of Police and Chief Minister’s cell will be heard at the petitioner’s place, he added.