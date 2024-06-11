Order to stall ice-cream sale for not printing ingredient percentage on label

The Department of Food Safety has seized ice-cream packs marketed by a leading manufacturer for not printing the percentage of ingredients on the cover and has asked the sellers to withdraw the sale until the ’mistake’ is corrected.

When a team of officials attached to the Department of Food Safety inspected a shop on Pasuvanthanai Road selling milk, milk products and ice creams, they found that the milk product manufacturing unit had taken on lease a building and was selling its products through another trader in whose name the food safety licence had been obtained.

Moreover, it was reportedly found that the ice-cream manufacturer had not printed the percentage of ingredients on the ice-cream label, which amounted to misguiding consumers. Hence, 386 ice-cream packs were seized and kept under the control of the seller for further inquiry.

The food safety licence of the shop was also suspended. The ice-cream manufacturer was instructed to take back all ice-creams packs kept for sale in all outlets in Thoothukudi district, an official statement said.