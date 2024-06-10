One killed, 39 injured as T.N. government bus rams parapet wall near Virudhunagar

A woman passenger, N. Bhuvaneswari (33) from Coimbatore was killed after a T.N. State Transport Corporation bus from Coimbatore to Kovilpatti fell on its side after hitting a parapet wall on the Virudhunagar-Sattur highway on Monday (June 10, 2024) morning, around 5.30 a.m.

Police said 40 passengers and bus crew, who were injured in the accident, were rushed to the Government Virudhunagar Medical College Hospital. However, Ms. Bhuvaneswari succumbed to injuries later in the day.

Police suspect that the bus driver, Murugabhoopathi, had fallen asleep and lost control of the speeding bus. The vehicle hit a parapet wall near the Vachchakarapatti bus stop. The bus was extensively damaged in the accident -- its axle was damaged and all four wheels fell off the body.

Another passenger, M. Prabhu (31) of Coimbatore has sustained head injuries in the accident.

The Vachchakarapatti police have registered a case and are investigating.