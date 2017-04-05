Never give up your questfor learning, students told

Stating that most of the people stop improving their talent and knowledge after settling down in a job, A. Sivagnanam, Virudhunagar Collector, urged fresh graduates to never give up their quest for learning.

Speaking at the placement day function at Sethu Institute of Technology in Pulloor on Wednesday, where he distributed offer letters to final year students who got placed in various companies this year, Mr. Sivagnanam advised the students not to become complacent after taking up their first job. Pointing out that world was highly competitive, he asked the students to not give up trying new things for fear of failure.

“Mistakes do happen. However, you should be careful not to repeat a mistake the second time,” he said. He also urged the students not to steer away from the ethical path in their pursuit for earning more.

S. Mohamed Jaleel, Founder and Chairman, SIT, urged the students to not only help their families but also contribute to the growth of the country.

A. Senthil Kumar, Principal, SIT, said that the college had managed to get jobs for more than 700 students despite predictions of declining growth in Information Technology sector.

A statement issued by the college said that 720 final year students of the college had so far been placed in 74 companies, of which 72 companies visited SIT for oncampus recruitment.

The highest package of ₹ 21.6 lakh per annum was offered to Mohammed Harris, an Electrical and Electronics Engineering student, by a Dubai-based construction company.

Swaminathan Ramasubramanian, Senior Director, VirtusaPolaris, Sivakumar Jayaraman, Assistant General Manager, J.K. Fenner (India) Limited, S. Lavanya Raja, Director, Apptivo Software Private Limited, and S.M. Seeni Mohamed Aliar Maraikkayar, Joint Chief Executive Officer, SIT also participated.