Madurai

MLA’s mother laid to rest

Aruppukottai

The mortal remains of Rajamani Thangapandian, wife of former Aruppukottai MLA V. Thangapandian, and mother of MLA Thangam Thennarasu and MP Tamizhachi Thangapandian, were laid to rest at their native village Mallankinaru near here on Monday.

She passed away here on Sunday after a brief illness.

Hundreds of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam cadre and functionaries took part in the funeral.

Among those who paid their last respects were former Union Minister M.K. Alagiri, MPs B. Manickam Tagore, Su. Venkatesan and P. Raveendranath Kumar, Communist Party of India State secretary R. Mutharasan, and functionaries from Bharatiya Janata Party and Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

