GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Man murdered in Rajapalayam

Published - May 14, 2024 09:30 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A 49-year-old man, V. Dharmaraj of Dhalavaipuram, was hacked to death by unidentified persons in Rajapalayam on Tuesday.

Police said that Dharmaraj had taken on lease fishing rights on Athiyur tank under Rajapalayam North police station limits. He used to visit the tank every day. One of his workers had got into the tank for some work. When he returned to the bank, he found Dharmaraj lying dead in a pool of blood with one of his hands chopped off.

The police have picked up some suspects in this connection.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.