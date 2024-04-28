‘Madurai ranks high in cases booked under SC/ST Act’

April 28, 2024 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - MADURAI

A RTI reply to a query filed by an advocate based in Madurai has revealed that Madurai stood first in registering highest number of cases under SC/ST Atrocities and Prevention Act among five districts in south Tamil Nadu.

To a question asked by advocate A. Santhanam of Legal Action Advocacy Services on the number of cases registered under SC/ST Atrocities and Prevention Act in Madurai, Theni, Dindigul, Virudhunagar and Ramanathapuram from 2018 to 2023, the government had replied with a data saying that Madurai stood first with a registration of 480 cases in the given period.

Theni comes next with 332 cases, followed by Dindigul (244), Virudhunagar (233) and Ramanathapuram (229). Mr. Santhanam said the number of cases registered in the five years was high when compared to the other districts in the State.

“Since so many cases were recorded in Madurai, ADGP - Social Justice and Human Rights along with Social Welfare Department should conduct regular awareness programmes in the problem areas to bring down the rate. ‘Social harmony’ villages should be formed to educate about social justice among people from various communities,” he said.

Madurai also stands first in the highest number of murders registered under SC/ST Atrocities and Prevention Act. “Compensation is a mandatory provision of the Act. But in many cases, other than instant financial assistance, other compensations like allocating land, providing government job to a member from the victim’s family, monthly assistance, etc., were not given,” he added.

When the entire family that loses an earning member to the caste violence would depend on the government assistance alone, delaying such welfare measures from reaching the family would deteriorate their economic conditions further, he said.

“Such welfare measures should not just be considered as a help but a mandatory assistance,” Mr. Santhanam added.