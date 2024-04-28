GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Liquor from Bangalore seized in Rameswaram

April 28, 2024 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - RAMESWARAM

Srikrishna L 2193

Following complaints that liquor from Karnataka was being smuggled into Rameswaram by private omni bus crew, Ramanathapuram district police have stepped surveillance and vehicular checks.

On Sunday, police seized 144 sachets of liquor stacked in a bus, which reached Rameswaram around 8.30 a.m. from Bangalore. Preliminary inquiry revealed that the driver, R. Sakti, 36, of Sivaganga district had allegedly procured the liquor and planned to hand it over to an agent in the town. The bus was also impounded.

The police warned of stern action as per the law and public can give information to the police control room.

