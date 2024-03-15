GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kandigaiperi, Ambasamudram hospitals get new facilities

March 15, 2024 06:07 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau
The new block at the government peripheral hospital at Kandigaiperi in Tirunelveli.

The new block at the government peripheral hospital at Kandigaiperi in Tirunelveli. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister for Public Health Ma. Subramanian remotely inaugurated additional medical facilities at the Kandigaiperi Hospital here and the integrated emergency obstetrics, gynaecology and neonatal sections at Ambasamudram Government Hospital on Friday in the presence of Secretary, Public Health, Gagandeep Singh Bedi.

 The Kandigaiperi Hospital now has got an additional building with 60,643 square feet built on an outlay of ₹35.18 crore on 4.78 acres of land. Moreover, medical oxygen plant at a cost of ₹1.46 crore, operation theatre costing about ₹1.86 crore, modern kitchen at a cost of ₹16 lakh and laundry unit costing about ₹16 lakh have been created.

 In all, ₹38.95 crore has been invested in Kandigaiperi Hospital for ensuring better medical assistance to the patients from western Tirunelveli district, who usually come all the way to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital.

 The new building at Kandigaiperi Hospital houses outpatient section, X-ray section, emergency care, obstetrics and gynaecology sections, paediatric section, men’s inpatient section, general operation theatre and post operative care section for men and women.

The Ambasamudram Government Hospital, which is soon to be upgraded as District Headquarters Hospital, has got new facilities at a cost of ₹6.89 crore under the National Health Mission including integrated emergency obstetrics, gynaecology and neonatal sections, intensive care unit, two operation theatres, rooms for doctors and nurses, waiting hall for patients, X-ray room, delivery room, ward with 15 beds and pre and post-operative care wards.

 District Collector K. P. Karthikeyan formally inaugurated the new block in the Kandigaiperi Hospital after the Minister remotely inaugurated the facility.

 Mayor P. M. Saravanan, Palayamkottai MLA M. Abdul Wahab, Medical Superintendent of Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital Balasubramanian and doctors Mohammed Rafi, Saravanan and others were present.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.