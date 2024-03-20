GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Jayaperumal is AIADMK candidate for Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha seat

March 20, 2024 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - Ramanathapuram

The Hindu Bureau

P. Jayaperumal (59) is the AIADMK candidate for Ramanathapuram Parliamentary constituency.

A farmer by occupation, Mr. Jayaperumal is from Kariyapatti taluk. He had held the post of member of State general council of DMK and had joined the AIADMK in 2011. After having served the AIADMK as district secretary, he is now district presidium chairman of the AIADMK.

Mr. Jayaperumal is the first candidate from the Dravidian parties from Virudhunagar district to be nominated for the Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha seat.

Along with Tiruchuli Assembly consitutency in Virudhunagar district, Ramanathapuram, Paramakudi, Tiruvadanai and Mudukulathur Assembly segments of Ramanathapuram district and Aranthangi of Pudukottai districts are part of Ramanathapuram Parliamentary constituency.

In the contest, Mr. Jayaperumal will take on sitting MP Navas Kani of IUML in the DMK-led front.

