House-to-house survey for cold, fever under way

Rajapalayam

A day after a COVID-19 positive case was reported from Rajapalayam on Saturday, Virudhunagar district administration has started a house-to-house survey of people with cold, cough, fever and breathing problem in some 40,000 houses in Rajapalayam and surrounding areas on Sunday.

Collector R. Kannan said all the residents within a radius of 5 km around the house of the COVID-19 patient are being covered by the survey.

Around 100 workers, including village health nurse, urban health nurse, anganwadi, malaria and sanitary workers, have been engaged in the survey. The exercise is likely to be completed by afternoon.

The workers have been provided with masks as a precautionary measure.

Adequate stock of masks have been given to them for distributing among people found having cough to further prevent spreading of the virus.

Similarly sanitary workers from Rajapalayam municipality and neighbouring panchayats have started disinfecting work.

Mr Kannan said that the officials has narrowed down that the infection caused to the the middle aged man from Rajapalayam was from a few guests who had arrived from Amsterdam and Germany to attend his family function. The guests had stayed in his house.

A total of 71 persons who were in close contact with the family of the infected person have been kept in home quarantine. Identification of other contacts is under way.