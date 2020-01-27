Madurai

Gram sabha meetings held

MADURAI

Gram sabha meetings were conducted in 420 panchayat unions in Madurai district on the occasion of the 71st Republic Day on Sunday.

Collector T.G. Vinay who visited A. Kokkulam village in Tirumangalam block spoke of the need to use cloth bags instead of plastic bags while purchasing things. He added that the Central and the State governments were looking to help farmers and farm labourers by providing subsidies for their agricultural inputs as well as for building houses through Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). Others in villages would also get work through Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

“Children in anganwadis and schools have been provided free textbooks as well as food. Programmes on communicable diseases and their spread have also been taught,” he said.

Emphasising the need for rainwater harvesting, the Collector said to sail through summer, one needed to save precious water in tanks during monsoon.

Additional Collector (Development) Priyanka, Joint Director (Animal Husbandry) D. Suresh Christopher and Panchayat president Narmadha took part in the meeting.

Comments
