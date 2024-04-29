Glass bottom boat launched to promote ecotourism at Tharuvaikularm in a state of disrepair

April 29, 2024 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The glass bottom boat launched by the Gulf of Mannar Biosphere Reserve (GoMBRT) at Tharuvaikulam near here to promote ecotourism and enjoy the pristine beauty of marine wealth near Kaasuvaari Island has been in a state of disrepair for five months now.

Since the areas close to the Kaasuvaari Island near Tharuvaikulam are rich in marine biodiversity with coral reefs, ornamental fishes, conches, star fishes, sea anemone, sea grass varieties and so on, the GoMBRT promoted ecotourism in this area in April 2022. A ride in fiberglass boat with glass bottom was introduced from Tharuvaikulam to Kaasuvaari Island was introduced so that the visitors enjoyed the beauty of the marine wealth by seeing the marine organisms through the glass bottom of the boat.

While the GoBRT monitored and streamlined the operation of the boat, the local eco development committee collected nominal charges from the tourists. Besides the boat ride, the visitors were given a chance for snorkelling and scuba diving with all safety gear with the experts accompanying them.

Since this spot situated close to the East Coast Road started attracting good number of visitors, particularly on weekends, the boat ride became popular within short time. And the yummy seafood turned out to be another big draw.

Unfortunately, the glass bottom boat broke down five months ago and is yet to be repaired. The wooden jetty created for berthing this boat is also in a shambles.

“If the boat was maintained periodically, it would still be taking the tourists into the sea. Lack of maintenance has led to the damage of the boat, which anchored on the shore like a scrap. If the boat is repaired, it will attract good number of tourists during this summer vacation,” said a member of the eco development committee.

As the arrival of the tourists stopped suddenly, the couple of eateries serving seafood have also lost their business.

An official attached to the GoMBRT said the repair of the boat would cost about ₹4 lakh. “If the fund is sanctioned either by the State government or the district administration, the boat can be operated again. Moreover, we have to repair the jetty also,” he said.