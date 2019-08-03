Former Deputy Director (Tuberculosis) gets 4 years imprisonment

Former Deputy Director (Tuberculosis) of Kanniyakumari district was awarded 4 years imprisonment and ₹4 lakh fine as he could not account for ₹1.65 lakh found in his possession.

According to prosecution, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption personnel intercepted Dr. Senthilvel Murugan, the then Deputy Director (Tuberculosis), Aasaripallam, even as he was going to Chennai by train on September 9, 2009, following information that he was carrying huge sum of money collected from candidates who had applied for the post of Lab Assistants. When the police checked his baggage, he was found to be carrying ₹21 lakh.

While he managed to provide accounts for ₹19.35 lakh, he could not account for the remaining ₹1.65 lakh. DSP,Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Shanmugam, had filed the charge-sheet against the ex-official.

Following the transfer of Mr. Shanmugam, DSP, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Mathiyalagan, and his team conducted the probe.

Chief Judicial Magistrate and Special Judge for Anti-Corruption Cases Arunachalam awarded 4 years imprisonment and slapped a fine of ₹4 lakh on Saturday.