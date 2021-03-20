Madurai

Flag hoisted for temple festival

Flag hoisting for the celestial wedding (Tirukalyanam) of Goddess Andal with Lord Rengammanar, the highlight of the Andal Temple festival here took place on Saturday.

After performing a special puja to the flag, it was taken around the four Car streets before it was hoisted on the temple premises. Temple Fitperson Ravichandran, temple Executive Officer A. Elangovan and a good number of devotees took part in the event.

The celestial wedding will be held between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. on March 28 (Sunday).

