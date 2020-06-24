Fewer vehicles ply in Madurai

Madurai
Madurai city witnessed a very few vehicles plying on arterial roads after the complete lockdown came into force on Wednesday.
Though the movement of two-wheelers and cars was high on early part of the day, even afternoon, many of the arterial roads wore a deserted look.
Police men were posted in all the makeshift markets to regulate the crowd by ensuring social distancing. The presence of police also saw a sudden increase in the number of people – both vegetable traders and customers – wearing masks.
The city police had sealed borders and no vehicle without e-pass was allowed inside the city or to leave the city.
Police officials and men were deployed all around the city on the boundaries of each police stations.
Police men were seen stopping people, especially youths, riding on bikes in a suspicious manner.
The restricted movement after allowing only four bridges across the Vaigai river discouraged unnecessary movement of people.
An Assistant Commissioner of Police said that the complete lockdown was useful in preventing crowding.
Closure of shops and commercial establishments ensured people remaining indoors.
The absence of bus services and autorickshaws also helped in lesser movement of people, he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath