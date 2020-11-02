Madurai

Farmers seek swift action to retrieve looted deposits

TENKASI

Seeking stringent action against those who misappropriated their deposits made in the Govindaperi Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society, a group of investors submitted a petition to the officials here during the weekly grievance redressal meet on Monday.

The petitioner farmers said more than 1,000 members, who had deposited several lakhs of rupees in the Govindaperi Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society at Ravanasamudram and having small savings accounts, were getting farm and the jewel loans to meet their demands.

When a few farmers recently approached the Govindaperi Primary Agriculture Cooperative Society officials to get back their deposits on maturity, they were informed that only a trivial amount had been left in their accounts while huge sum of money had been illegally siphoned off.

Even after the aggrieved farmers had filed complaints with the police and petitions with the officials, no proper action had been taken to retrieve the misappropriated investments from the culprits and arrest them.

