Extension of Chennai-Madurai express train postponed

February 03, 2023 08:40 pm | Updated 08:40 pm IST

With a major yard re-modelling work in Madurai planned from February 11, the proposal to extend Chennai-Madurai-Chennai express train service up to Bodinayakanur has been postposed to March.

Madurai Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) P. Ananth told reporters that the work involving removal of tracks, signals and overhead cables for 25 days will disrupt running of trains through Madurai.

“Though we have taken utmost care to not cause much inconvenience to the passengers by diverting trains, some of the trains need to cancelled,” he said.

As this work has been planned, he said running the Express train from from the proposed date of February 19 upto Bodinayakanur would not be feasible.

“We have proposed to run the extended train after completing the yard re-modelling work in March,” the DRM said.

The major work will be part of integrating the second line, under construction under Madurai-Thoothukudi double project, with the yard. It would help in simultaneous despatch and reception of trains in Madurai railway junction from both ends and prevent waiting of trains outside the station.

Besides redevelopment of Madurai railway station at a cost of Rs. 347 crore and Rameswaram at a cost of Rs. 90 crore, similar yard re-modelling work would be taken up at Tirunelveli railway station too.

By March end, second railway track would be available between Madurai and Milavittan, he added.

15 more stations to be redeveloped

Similarly, station redevelopment work under Amrith Bharat station scheme would be taken up in 15 stations under Madurai Railway division. This included Ambasamudram, Karaikudi, Kovilpatti, Palani, Paramakudi, Ramanathapuram, Rajapalayam, Sholavandan, Srivilliputtur, Tenkasi, Tiruchendur and Virudhunagar.

Mr. Ananth said Madurai Division has achieved its freight transport target for the financial year 2022-2023 by January with best efforts by the Business Development Cell.

Senior Divisional Operations Manager, Rajesh Chandran, Senior Divisional Engineer, R. Narayanan, and Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, R.P. Rathi Priya, were also present.